Two arrests after armed police raid in South Shields
Two men have been arrested after armed police were called to a house in South Shields.
Officers were called to Beach Road early this morning, Friday, June 28.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 7.20am, today (June 28), police received a report of two males believed to be in possession of knives arguing at an address on Beach Road, South Shields.
“Firearms officers were deployed to the scene and two men were arrested.
“A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray and a 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct.”
A passerby, who did not want to be named, said: “I was driving along the road and noticed it was lined with police cars and vans.
“Then a man ran out into the road and was immediately caught by police and arrested in front of my car.
Anyone with any information should contact police on 101 and quote reference number 723 28/06/19.