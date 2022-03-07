Two arrests after reports of man threatened with crossbow in South Shields street
Two men have been arrested after reports a man was threatened with a crossbow in a South Shields street.
Police were called to Seton Walk in the town yesterday evening, Sunday, March 6.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said officers had repsonded to reports of a disturbance outside Mary’s Fish and Chips shortly after 7.30pm: “It was reported that two men had been involved in a verbal disagreement, whereby one man is believed to have used a crossbow to threaten the other male.
“Officers attended the scene and arrested a 33-year-old man in connection with the incident and further enquiries led to the arrest of another man, 31, and the recovery of a crossbow.
“Both men were arrested on suspicion of affray and currently remain in police custody.”
Enquiries are continuing and anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to contact officers via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria force website, using reference NP-20220306-0945.