Two arrests as police investigate assaults and racial abuse in Ocean Road in South Shields
Four young Asian men were allegedly racially abused – with two being assaulted – following an incident in South Shields’ Ocean Road.
Northumbria Police was called by a member of the public who witnessed an assault on Ocean Road at around 9.45pm on Monday, June 28.
The caller reported that two males had approached four young Asian men at the junction with Anderson Street and racially abused them.
Two of the victims were also assaulted by the perpetrators.
Officers were deployed to the scene as a result of the member of the public’s call but the victims had already left.
Two men – who matched the description of the suspects given by the initial caller – were arrested nearby.
Police investigating the incident are now appealing for the victims or anyone who witnessed the suspected assault and racial abuse to come forward and speak to officers as soon as possible.
A spokesman for the force said: "Two men - aged 28 and 18 - were located nearby and were placed under arrest after matching the description given by the caller of the alleged attackers.
"Both men have since been released on police bail with enquiries ongoing.
“An investigation has since been launched into the incident and officers are appealing for the victims to come forward.
“The victims, or anyone with information about the incident, is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting log 1242 280621. Alternatively, you can email [email protected]”