Two criminals who appeared on BBC 1 TV show Our Cops in the North have been jailed following a crime spree

The 31-year-old woman was approaching Jarrow metro station on her way to work on December 4 when she was targeted by Lee Shanley, 34, and Darren Allcock, 27, who both have long criminal records.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the sobbing victim managed to keep hold of her bag as the pair tried to pull it and then they fled, in a car stolen from near the scene, when their attack was disturbed by a dog walker.

Prosecutor Neil Pallister told the court: "She recalls being approached by two males. She recalls having seen them a short time previously and they walked past her.

Lee Shanley

"The inference is, seeing this lone female, they then followed her and attempted the robbery.

"As they approached her she described they tried to pull her handbag from her in an attempt to steal it.

"She believes she was pushed on her shoulder which caused her to fall to the ground.

"She recalls both males making actions with fists or legs that made her believe she was going to be punched or kicked.

Darren Allcock

"It was at that point she heard a member of the public shouting at the males to get off."

The victim said she was left "frightened, shocked and upset" by what happened and worried about walking her daily route to the station.

The court heard less than an hour before the attack the pair had caused damage to a Coinstar cash machine at Morrisons by kicking it.

And in the hours before that Allcock had been involved in a break-in, as part of a gang, at the Caledonian pub in Hebburn.

The court heard hundreds of pounds worth of loss and damage was caused in the 3am raid and the manager said he was left "sick to my stomach" by what happened.

In the days beforehand Shanley broke into Paul's Fish Grill in Jarrow and stole two tills containing cash and caused damage.

He also stole six bottles of Jack Daniels, worth £100, from Morrisons.

Their antics were featured as part of the second episode of the BBC TV show Our Cops in the North.

Shanley, of Sandacres, Jarrow, admitted burglary, theft, damaging property, attempted robbery and allowing himself to be carried.

Allcock, of Dinsdale Street, Ryhope, Sunderland, admitted burglary, damaging property, attempted robbery and allowing himself to be carried.

Jane Foley, defending Shanley, said his offending took place over three days and added: "Clearly he has gone on a spate of offending in an attempt to acquire funds to further support his drug use. "

Miss Foley said Shanley was under the influence of cocaine during the offences.

Sue Hirst, defending Allcock, said he was "heavily under the influence of drugs" at the time of the offences.

Miss Hirst added: "They took place in about an eight hours period."

Both men said they felt regret and remorse does their involvement in the offences.