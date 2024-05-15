Two Jarrow men deny murder following chemical attacks in South Tyneside and Gateshead

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man died and a woman lost an eye during a series of chemical attacks on people in their homes over an 11 day period, murder jurors heard.

Andy Foster, 26, had ammonia or similar corrosive liquid thrown in his face on August 20 last year, which stopped him from breathing, caused a heart attack and killed him, it is claimed.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the fatal confrontation was the fourth in a series of similar chemical attacks in Gateshead and South Tyneside, which were linked to drug dealing.

Youssef Wynne, Josh Hawthorn, Kenneth Fawcett and John Wandless all deny murder and charges in connection to the other attacks and are being tried by a jury.

Prosecutor Mark McKone KC said the first attack happened at Masefield Drive, South Shields, on August 9 last year when Fawcett, who had a sausage dog with him, targeted a man in his home around midnight.

The trial continues at Newcastle Crown Court. Photo: National World.

Mr McKone said Fawcett squirted the victim in the face with ammonia or similar liquid which caused "horrendous burning and stinging" to his eyes and face and required extensive treatment at hospital, where he was taken by ambulance.

Another man and a woman who lost her eye were targeted on August 12 and 16 before the final deadly attack in Wreckenton, Gateshead, on August 20.

The court heard not all of those who came under attack were necessarily the intended targets.

McKone KC told the court: "On the night of August 20 2023 a young man called Andrew Foster was at home with his partner when two men entered his home and attacked him by throwing a chemical weapon in his face.

"As a result, he couldn't breathe, he suffered a severe respiratory attack, had a heart attack and he died.

"The chemical attack upon Mr Foster was the fourth similar chemical attack in that general area in just 11 days, between August 9 and August 20 2023.

"The prosecution say four separate victims were attacked at their homes in the Gateshead or South Shields areas by ammonia or similar corrosive liquid being thrown or sprayed into their faces.

"Andrew Foster died, one woman lost an eye and two other men needed medical treatment.

"The prosecution say that the violence was connected to drug dealing. The prosecution say that the four defendants were part of a scheme to tax other drug dealers. Taxing is a slang word in the drugs world for dealers stealing drugs from another dealer and, at the same time, scaring off the competition from future drug dealing."

Mr McKone said Wynne was a drug dealer and the three other men worked under him.

He added that Wynne and Hawthorn were not present at any of the four attacks but told jurors: "The prosecution do say Mr Wynne was involved in organising all the attacks and Mr Hawthorne was also involved in organising the fourth and fatal attack and the attacks were carried out, we submit, for the benefit of Wynne and Hawthorne."

Mr McKone said Fawcett was employed as Wynne's "enforcer" and he was present at all four attacks.

Prosecutors say Wandless was recruited later by Fawcett and was present at the final three attacks.

Wynne is also accused of attacking Mr Foster in September last year, which was also a dispute over drugs.

Wynne, 39, of Wuppertal Court, Jarrow, Hawthorn, 23, of Ashfield, Jarrow, Fawcett, 33, of Balkwell Avenue, North Shields and Wandless, 32, of no fixed abode, all deny murder of Mr Foster and robbery of cannabis edibles from his home.

Wynne also denies assault, two charges of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent and one of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Fawcett also denies two charges of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent and one of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Wandless also denies one charge of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent and one of causing grievious bodily harm with intent.