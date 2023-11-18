Two Jarrow men set to stand trial for murder following a suspected doorstep ammonia attack
Four men accused of murder after a suspected doorstep ammonia attack face trial next year.
Police believe two offenders approached an address on Eighton Terrace in Wrekenton, Gateshead, Tyne and Wear, in August and sprayed Andy Foster with the substance before fleeing the scene.
The 26-year-old was taken to hospital but despite the best efforts of medical professionals, he passed away.
Youssef Wynne, 39, of Wuppertal Court in Jarrow, Josh Craig Hawthorn, 21, of Ashfield in Jarrow, Kenneth Fawcett, 32, of Balkwell Avenue in North Shields and John Wandless, also 32, of no fixed abode, have all been charged with murder.
Hawthorn, Fawcett and Wandless all appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on Friday, November 17. Wynne was not produced at the hearing.
Judge Edward Bindloss said a trial, which could last four weeks, will now take place on April 15.
All four are remanded in custody.