Two men accused of felling the Sycamore Gap tree to face trial in 2025 due to a delay

A trial of two men accused of chopping down the famous Sycamore Gap tree has been delayed until the new year.

Daniel Graham, 38, and Adam Carruthers, 31, both from Cumbria, are alleged to have caused damage to the tree and Hadrian's Wall, which it grew beside.

They each face two charges of damaging property in relation to the tree and wall, which is a world heritage site.

The trial of two men accused of felling the iconic Sycamore Gap tree has been delayed until 2025. | Getty Images

A trial was due to start at Newcastle Crown Court on Monday, December 9.

However, prosecutor Richard Wright KC told the court Graham was unwell and Mrs Justice Lambert adjourned the case until the week commencing January 6.