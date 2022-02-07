Two men admit killing teenager Steven Thompson in South Shields town centre attack

Steven Thompson, 19, was injured in a disturbance at Anderson Street, South Shields, in the early hours of Bank Holiday Monday, August 30, in the summer of 2021.

Police and paramedics had attended the scene but Mr Thompson, from South Shields, died a few hours later.

At Newcastle Crown Court today Leon Wildgoose, 22 and Dylan Ford, 23, pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Steven Thompson.

They will be sentenced at a later date.

Judge Paul Sloan QC told them: "You should understand, the fact I am adjourning sentence and directing the preparation of a pre-sentence report is no indication of the sentence that will be imposed."

Ian Hall, 40, who has already denied the charge, faces trial on March 14.

Wildgoose, of Simonside Hall, Ford, of Alice Street, and Hall, of Revensby Street, all South Shields, were all granted conditional bail.

