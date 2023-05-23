Two men arrested following a ‘disturbance’ at a Jarrow pub

News you can trust since 1849
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of affray following a ‘disturbance’ at a pub in Jarrow.

By Ryan Smith
Published 23rd May 2023, 13:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 13:44 BST

Officers from Northumbria Police were called to the Ben Lomond pub on Grange Road West, in Jarrow, at 6pm on Friday, May 19.

Police have confirmed that no one was found to have been seriously injured as a result of the incident.

Two men, aged 22 and 52, were arrested on suspicion of affray - both have since been released on bail.

The Ben Lomond pub in Jarrow. Photo: Google Maps. The Ben Lomond pub in Jarrow. Photo: Google Maps.
The Ben Lomond pub in Jarrow. Photo: Google Maps.
Northumbria Police has confirmed that inquiries into the incident are continuing.

A spokesperson for the Force said: “At 6pm on Friday, we received a report of a disturbance at a pub on Grange Road West, in Jarrow.

“Officers attended the scene and no-one was found to have been seriously injured.

“Officers arrested two men, aged 52 and 22, on suspicion of affray.

“Both men have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.”

