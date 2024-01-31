Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers from Northumbria Police have arrested two people as part of an ongoing investigation into suspected criminal activity.

Police executed a warrant at an address in the West Boldon area of South Tyneside earlier today (Wednesday, January 31).

Officers arrested two men, aged 39 and 40, on suspicion of conspiracy to commit criminal damage, causing harassment with a fear of violence and money laundering.

Two men have been arrested after officers executed a warrant in West Boldon on Wednesday, January 31. Photo: Northumbria Police.

Northumbria Police have confirmed that both men remain in custody while inquiries continue.

Following the execution of the warrant, officers are also urging members of the public to come forward and speak to them if they suspect any criminal activity in their local area.

You can use the 'Report' page of the Northumbria Police website or call 101.