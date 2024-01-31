Two men arrested on suspicion of multiple offences after police execute a warrant in West Boldon
Two people are in police custody after officers executed a warrant in South Tyneside.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers from Northumbria Police have arrested two people as part of an ongoing investigation into suspected criminal activity.
Police executed a warrant at an address in the West Boldon area of South Tyneside earlier today (Wednesday, January 31).
Officers arrested two men, aged 39 and 40, on suspicion of conspiracy to commit criminal damage, causing harassment with a fear of violence and money laundering.
Northumbria Police have confirmed that both men remain in custody while inquiries continue.
Following the execution of the warrant, officers are also urging members of the public to come forward and speak to them if they suspect any criminal activity in their local area.
Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.
You can use the 'Report' page of the Northumbria Police website or call 101.
If it is an emergency situation, or a crime is taking place, members of the public should call 999 immediately.