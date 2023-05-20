Two men arrested on suspicion of violent disorder after video circulates on social media
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder after the video of an alleged assault circulates on social media.
Northumbria Police has confirmed that a 26-year-old man and a 30-year-old man have both been arrested in connection with a report of an assault at a premises in Birtley.
The Force has said that both men have been released from police custody, with no further action to be taken in relation to the 26-year-old.
The second man was released on bail as police continue their inquiries into the incident.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Two men – aged 26 and 30 – were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder in connection with a report of assault at a premises in Birtley.
“The 26-year-old man was released with no further action to be taken, and the 30-year-old man was released on police bail. Enquiries are ongoing.”
Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.