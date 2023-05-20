Northumbria Police has confirmed that a 26-year-old man and a 30-year-old man have both been arrested in connection with a report of an assault at a premises in Birtley.

The Force has said that both men have been released from police custody, with no further action to be taken in relation to the 26-year-old.

The second man was released on bail as police continue their inquiries into the incident.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Two men – aged 26 and 30 – were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder in connection with a report of assault at a premises in Birtley.

“The 26-year-old man was released with no further action to be taken, and the 30-year-old man was released on police bail. Enquiries are ongoing.”

