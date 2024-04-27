Two men jailed for random attacks on strangers at a South Tyneside Metro station

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Colin Dunn, Kurtis Wiscombe and Amber Dunn targeted the victims in and around Hebburn platform 2 in South Tyneside on November 5 last year.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the first victim was brutally assaulted and robbed and the second was subjected to violence and racism.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

Prosecutor Claire Anderson said the first victim was waiting for a train when he was targeted and called a "nonce".

Miss Anderson said: "He was approached by Colin Dunn, who punched him in the face. He was then joined by Kurtis Wiscombe and Amber Dunn, who joined in punching and kicking him."

The attacks happened at Hebburn Metro station. Photo: Google Maps.

The court heard the trio walked away before Amber Dunn turned back and grabbed at the victim but was pushed away.

Miss Anderson added: "Wiscombe then joined in and said 'get your hands off my lass'. Wiscombe punched him in the face two or three times."

Colin Dunn then went back and demanded the victim hand over money then took his backpack from him.

The man, who was left with a split lip and in pain said in a statement he used the Metro system for work and added: "This was completely random and unprovoked, I have done nothing to these people, I don't even know who they are."

The court heard the attackers walked away after one pointed out the security cameras but as they left the station they targeted the second lone victim.

Miss Anderson said: "There was an altercation between him and Colin Dunn, who punched him with a left hook repeatedly and caused him to fall to the floor. He was kicked and his arms and face were stamped on."

As the group walked away Wiscombe shouted racial slurs at the victim.

The victim said in an impact statement he was left with a swollen arm and said: "I felt scared, I was cornered and worried he had knife."

The court heard Amber Dunn caused damage to a police car window when they were arrested.

Colin Dunn, 28, of Belgrave Terrace, South Shields, admitted robbery and assault.

Kurtis Wiscombe, 28, of no fixed address, admitted racially aggravated harassment and assault.

Amber Dunn, 26, of Fairless Street, South Shields, admitted criminal damage and assault.

Judge Stephen Earl sentenced Colin Dunn to 40 months behind bars and Wiscombe, who was on a suspended sentence at the time, to 20 months.

The judge said the violence was "appalling" and added: "It was unprovoked attacks on two unsuspecting people you didn't know."

Judge Earl said victims say such random violence makes people scared to go out and added: "All right thinking people would feel there is some point to that.

"This sort of loutish and boorish behaviour cannot be tolerated."

Robin Turton, defending Colin Dunn, said: "He is embarrassed and ashamed of the way he behaved."

Mr Turton added that Dunn was under the influence at the time and has almost no recollection of what happened.

Jennifer Coxon, defending Wiscombe, said he has been diagnosed with autism and was homeless at the time.

The court heard both men have accepted responsibility for what they did.