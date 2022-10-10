Northumbria Police were called to a disturbance on Beach Road at around 5.15pm on Saturday, October 8, and a photograph taken on the same evening shows the road blocked and cordoned off with a police car and tape while officers could be seen conducting investigations.

Two men were arrested after the incident.

A police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a disturbance on Beach Road, South Shields.

“It was reported that a small group of men had been involved in a physical altercation. Two men sustained injuries and were taken to hospital but have since been discharged.

“Two men, aged 46 and 36, have been arrested and have since been released on police bail while enquiries continue.”