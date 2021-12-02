Two more due in court on firearms conspiracy charges after shooting in South Shields

Shortly after 3pm on September 16, police received a report that offenders had pulled up outside an address in Heaton Gardens and discharged a firearm. Nobody was injured but an investigation was immediately launched.

In October, six people were charged in connection with the shooting following a series of dawn raids in South Tyneside and London, with Northumbria Police supported by the Metropolitan Police in coordinated arrest strikes.

Two further men have now been charged with conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Paul Momat, 34, of Owen Drive, West Boldon, and Tyran Baglin, 23, of no fixed abode, are due to appear before magistrates in South Tyneside today, Thursday, December 2.

Speaking after October’s arrest activity, Assistant Chief Constable David Felton, of Northumbria Police, said: “Incidents of this nature are rare and our force remains one of the safest places in the country to live and work.

“We are committed to using every tactic at our disposal in order to tackle serious and violent criminality and ensure perpetrators are dealt with swiftly and robustly.

“This outcome has been possible due to some outstanding teamwork between Northumbria Police, Metropolitan Police, North East Regional Specialist Operations Unit and our criminal justice partners. I would like to thank everyone who played their part in these proactive arrests.

“I would like to reassure our communities that a full and thorough investigation has been ongoing ever since this incident, which has culminated in a number of suspects being charged as part of this conspiracy.

“Under the banner of Operation Sentinel, we will continue to have a zero-tolerance approach towards serious and violent crime – and will do everything in our power to continue to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.

“I would also like to thank those in our communities who have already come forward to assist with this significant investigation. By working together, we can ensure Northumbria remains a safe place to live and work.”

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the force website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20210916-0600.

