Two people expected in court after suspected ‘improvised explosive devices’ found in South Shields

Police have named the man and woman with court proceedings expected to begin this week.
By Jason Button
Published 27th Jun 2023, 10:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 10:49 BST

Northumbria Police has issued an update after officers located a number of suspicious items inside that were believed to have been improvised explosive devices over the weekend.

Two people were arrested following the incident on the afternoon of Sunday, June 25 with police now saying they have been charged and are due to appear in court over the coming weeks.

Graham Kesteris, 27, of St Aidan's Road was charged with arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered.

Officers cordoned off the area as a safety precaution. Photo: Other 3rd Party.Officers cordoned off the area as a safety precaution. Photo: Other 3rd Party.
Officers cordoned off the area as a safety precaution. Photo: Other 3rd Party.
He is due to appear before magistrates in South Tyneside on Tuesday, February 27.

Naomi Latimer, 22, also of St Aidan's Road, was charged with criminal damage and will appear before South Tyneside Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, July 12.

Directly following the incident, a spokesperson for the Force said: “Shortly after 3.30pm yesterday (Sunday), officers were called to an address on St Aidan’s Road, South Shields, following a report of an explosion.

“Officers attended the address and located a number of suspicious items inside that were believed to have been improvised explosive devices.

“As a safety precaution, as bomb disposal experts carried out enquiries into the devices, a cordon was placed around the premises and a number of nearby residents were evacuated.”