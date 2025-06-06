Two raiders who robbed an RAF veteran as he lay in bed at his assisted living accommodation have been put behind bars.

Peter Ratcliffe and Ann Marie Simpson targeted the victim, at his home in South Shields, due to his vulnerability and left him degraded and upset.

Newcastle Crown Court heard Ratcliffe threatened to stab the man and held a knife to his face before the pair made off with belongings including his passport, wedding ring and telephone.

The victim said in an impact statement: "I have mobility problems. I was degraded, upset and shaken up. I have since been more vigilant.

"I am an honest man who has worked all my life in the RAF and do not deserve this."

Ratcliffe, 48, of Trinity Walk, South Shields admitted robbery and has been jailed for seven years and four months.

Peter Ratcliffe. | Northumbria Police

Simpson, 38, of Johnson Street, South Shields, admitted robbery and intimidation in relation to a hand written letter she sent the victim after the offence, in a bid to get him to drop the charges.

She was jailed for five years and four months.

Mr Recorder Simon Goldberg KC said: "I am satisfied he was targeted due to his vulnerability."

The court heard Ratcliffe and Simpson both have criminal records.

Ann Marie Simpson. | Northumbria Police

Shada Mellor, defending Ratcliffe, said: "Heroin is where his principal issue lies."

Miss Mellor told the court Ratcliffe has had a problem with the drug since childhood but has had negative tests while in prison on remand, where he is a mentor and doing well.

Jane Foley, defending Simpson, said: "Her offending history is linked to substantial substance misuse."

Miss Foley said Simpson has suffered devastating family tragedies while in prison on remand, where she is now also having negative drug tests and has "improved quite significantly".

