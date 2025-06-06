Two South Tyneside brothers attacked their sibling after a family wake

Two brothers launched a shocking attack on their sibling during an argument about family after a relative's wake.

Norman and Paul Roberts "beat up" their brother Melvyn during a row about care for their elderly parents after the family gathering at a pub in Sunderland that day.

During the sentence hearing at Newcastle Crown Court today the victim, whose injuries included a fractured eye socket and scalp laceration, asked for leniency for his brothers, who he still does not speak to, for the sake of the wider family.

Norman Roberts, 64, of Fulmar Walk, Whitburn, and Paul Roberts, 62, of Mowbray Road, South Shields, both admitted causing grievous bodily harm and have both been given suspended sentences.

Prosecutor Matthew Bean told the court on September 4, 2021, the men had all been at a belated wake for their late aunt, who had passed away while Covid restrictions prevented gatherings.

Paul Roberts. | Northumbria Police

He said the three brothers stayed at the pub for several hours after other family members went home and decided to walk to another bar for a final drink.

Mr Bean added: "On route the tone of the conversation changed, with Melvyn Roberts expressing some views about their family dynamics, with which the defendants disagreed, namely they needed to do more for their elderly parents instead of leaving their sister with the full burden of assisting them day to day."

The court heard as the discussions about the family continued, the defendants became angry and then lashed out.

Mr Bean said some of the violence that followed was caught on CCTV, which was played in court and added: "His recollection is it began with a kick on the back, he thinks by Norman since Paul was still next to him.

"The kick caused him to fall to his knees whereupon he began to feel punches coming simultaneously from all sides."

Norman Roberts. | Northumbria Police

The court heard there were further kicks and Mr Bean added: "Melvyn Roberts rolled away and stood up, he recalls looking at Paul and saying 'you've got to stop him from kicking me, he's properly hurt me'. Pauls' response was 'you've brought this on yourself'."

Mr Bean said there were further punches and kicks and Mr Roberts believes he briefly lost consciousness before the police arrived and he was taken to hospital.

In an impact statement, which he bravely read in court himself, Mr Roberts said he was "shocked" by the violence and it "beggars belief" and added: "The physical pain and damage I can hopefully recover from however the pain they've caused my family feel irreparable.

"I have got to consider how much worse things may have turned out, one more punch or kick could have left me blind, brain damaged or worse.

"The worst damage I feel is the pain they've caused our parents, this has broken them."

Mr Roberts said his brothers have shown no remorse for what they did but asked the judge: "On sentence, I would ask you to consider some leniency, not for them but for my parents and for their families, I believe they have suffered enough."

Jane Foley, defending Norman Roberts, said the self employed electrician is unlikely to ever appear in court again and added: "This is a family that needs to heal, needs this closure."

David Callan, for Paul Roberts, said his client had a good work ethic but had to give it up due to health problems.

Mr Recorder Simon Goldberg KC told the men: "This was unacceptable violence by you against your brother and you should both be thoroughly ashamed of yourselves."

Recorder Goldberg said the victim's leniency plea was "generous" and added: "I hope it can be the start of a process of healing."

The recorder said Norman Roberts played the leading role in the attack and sentenced him to 18 months, suspended for 18 months, with rehabilitation requirements and 200 hours unpaid work.

Paul Roberts was sentenced to 18 months suspended for 18 months with rehabilitation requirements.

