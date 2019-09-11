Two suspects arrested after police chase down men following South Shields burglary
Quick-thinking cops investigating a burglary made two arrests after chasing down suspects who crashed a car then tried to flee the scene.
Officers received reports of a burglary at an address on Cherry Tree Walk, South Shields, and found that the home had been broken into overnight.
The occupant’s car keys were stolen, before offenders made off in a white Vauxhall which was parked outside, Northumbria Police has confirmed.
An investigation was launched by the force into the incident, which happened shortly after 6am on Monday, September 9.
In the early hours of Wednesday, September 11, officers spotted the car in question travelling in the Jarrow area.
The vehicle accelerated away from police - but the car failed to navigate the roundabout between Monkton Terrace and Howard Street and smashed into it.
Those inside the vehicle then attempted to get away on foot, but two suspects believed to have been inside were caught up with and arrested by officers on the scene.
Inspector Phil Baker, of Northumbria Police, described the foot chase as “good, old-fashioned police work” and praised the efforts of his officers.
He said: “As part of our inquiries into an alleged burglary in South Shields, shortly after 1.30am today we spotted a suspected stolen car driving in the Jarrow area and officers sprang into action.
“The vehicle in question accelerated away from officers but went on to crash into a roundabout, and those inside then attempted to leave the scene on foot.
“However, officers were hot on their heels and quickly caught up with two suspects who were subsequently arrested.
“This was good, old-fashioned police work, and the individuals will now be spoken to as part of our ongoing inquiries.”
Two men – aged 32 and 42 – have been arrested on suspicion of burglary and remain in police custody.
They are assisting officers with their inquiries.
Anyone with information regarding the alleged break-in is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 131 090919 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.