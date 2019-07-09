Uber driver from South Shields dug his nails into female police officer
An Uber driver from South Shields dug his nails into a female police officer’s hand as he tried to stop her arresting him.
Peshwa Amin, 35, had to be put in leg restraints after putting up a struggle when police tried to handcuff him, a court heard.
Amin, of Newmarket Walk, was eventually detained when additional officers arrived on the scene on June 9.
He pleaded guilty to resisting a constable in the execution of her duty at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.
Prosecutor Lesley Burgess said: “Police were called to a report of a domestic incident and spoke to the defendant’s wife.
“Pc Lilley comes from speaking to the defendant’s wife [and] arrested him in relation to an assault.”
Unwilling to come quietly, Amin dug his nails into her hand as she tried to put him in handcuffs.
He was told he would be sprayed with CS spray if he continued to struggle.
Defence solicitor Joanne Gatens said: “He explains that he did not understand why the officers were there, why they were arresting him and he accepts that he did not make it easy for them.
“The young child the couple have was very distressed and he wanted to make sure the baby was OK before he went anywhere.”
She cited the police’s ‘heavy-handed’ approach during the incident as well as Amin’s guilty plea.
District Judge Sarah Griffiths said: “This took place in the context of your home and there was a child present and involved a significant struggle with a police officer.”
Amin was fined £112 and must pay £85 costs.