Unlicensed van driver seen by police clipping parked Citroen before driving away

David Ramdawar, 29, was slightly over the limit when he struck a Citroen in Jervis Street, Hebburn.

The collision was so minor Ramdawar, of Collingwood Street, also Hebburn, was not aware of it, but it was witnessed by officers, a court heard.

They followed him to his home and ordered a breath test when he parked his white Ford Transit van outside his front door at 6pm on Saturday, July 30.

South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Prosecutor Paul Anderson said it revealed a reading 41mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Mr Anderson told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court: “It’s in Jervis Street but at a junction. He appears to be trying to negotiate a manoeuvre and is reversing.

“He briefly clips a parked vehicle. His front nearside bumper clips the rear bumper of the other vehicle.

“He drives off but then parks his van in Collingwood Street. When interviewed, he is frank with the police.

“The defendant admits that he was driving and was the registered keeper. He said he did not have a licence and had never passed a test.

“He was asked why on earth he was driving. He hit the nail on the head, he said he was an idiot.

“He said he hadn’t had any alcohol that day, but must have had a fair amount the day before because it was a remnant of this.

“He said he didn’t know he was over the limit or that he had hit the other vehicle.”

Self-employed business boss Ramdawar pleaded guilty to drink-driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

David Forrester, defending, said: “He has a van for his business, but the driver didn’t turn up. He made a mistake in driving.

“He wasn’t aware of any accident. It does appear to be a minor bumper-to-bumper, but it hasn’t done him any good because it’s brought police attention to him.”