UPDATE: Fire service receives 15 calls within 25 minutes after cars left destroyed in South Shields

Police received a report via Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) of a number of suspicious fires in the town shortly before 4am this morning, Friday, October 14.

Fire crews attended four separate incidents in close proximity after the control team dealt with 15 calls reporting the individual incidents.

The calls were received between the hours of 3.38am and 4.05am and crews from Hebburn, Marley Park, South Shields and Sunderland Central Community Fire Stations were deployed to the fires.

Three cars were set alight.

It was reported that three vehicles and a garden were on fire on August Place, Lord Street, Milner Street and Osborne Avenue.

The fires, which included a wheelie bin blaze that spread to the nearby garden at Osborne Avenue, a fire between Milner Street and Lord Street involving a car blaze that later caused external damage to a surrounding property and a van fire at August Place, are currently being investigated to try and establish the cause.

Shortly before 8am today police received another report that a number of cars had been vandalised with spray paint on Osbourne Ave in South Shields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vehicles were left severely damaged.

As part of their investigation, officers will be in the area speaking with residents and carrying out extra patrols.

Pictures show severe damage to several cars which have been left burnt and vandalised.

An appeal for any witnesses to come forward and share information has now been made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 4am today (Friday), we received a report via Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) of a number of suspicious fires in South Shields.

Some cars were spray painted.

“It was reported three vehicles and a garden were on fire on Osbourne Avenue and Milner Street. The fires were extinguished, and an investigation is now ongoing to establish the cause.

“Officers will be the area speaking with residents and carrying out extra patrols."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of their website using reference number NP-20221014-0108 for details on the fires and reference number NP-20221014-0183 for information on the vandalism.

Officers are carrying out door to door enquires.

Cars in South Shields were damaged.

Emergency services were called to reports of 'suspicious' fires this morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad