UPDATE: Man arrested as large police presence in West Boldon carry out searches in ‘ongoing investigations’

Photographs and video show a police presence still remained this morning (Thursday, December 1) with a number of police vehicles in a lane in the village, with officers appearing to go into the back garden of a property.

A statement from a Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Officers were in the West Boldon area last night carrying out enquiries as part of an ongoing investigation. As part of the investigation searches were conducted last night and are continuing today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft related offences. He currently remains in police custody.”

Police vehicles in West Boldon.

Northumbria Police have said they are unable to provide further details at this point, as it “could impact the investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad