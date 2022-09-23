Northumbria Police said officers were called to Brownlow Road shortly after 9pm on Wednesday, September 21, following reports of a disturbance.

It was reported that someone had discharged a firearm at an address before making off. Nobody was injured.

Five people have been arrested in relation to the incident – four men aged 28, 30, 31, 32 and a woman, 23.

A police car in Brownlow Road, South Shields, as investigations continue into a gun being fired at an address in the street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four of those remain in police custody at this time and one has been released on bail.

Detective Inspector Louise Jenkins, of Northumbria Police, who is leading the investigation said: “We are determined to find out the full circumstances surrounding this incident.

“At this early stage, we believe those involved are known to each other and there is no wider risk to the public.

“Our enquiries have led us to make a number of arrest and we are now also appealing for the public to come forward.

Police have been in Brownlow Road since Wednesday after reports of a gun being fired.

“We believe that a number of people may have witnessed this incident and I am today asking for those individuals or anyone with any information that may assist our enquiries to get in touch.

“Your information, no matter how insignificant you feel it may be, could prove key to the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20220921-1130.