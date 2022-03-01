Ian Chapel accused his victim of having affairs and claimed she made him suicidal in an Instagram outburst in June last year.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the following month the 39-year-old uploaded a personal video of the victim onto Snapchat.

During another video Chapel recorded himself saying he "hopes she gets an acid attack at work".

Ian Chapel.

The court heard the victim was left feeling like a "broken woman" and she said in a statement: "I am quite anxious about what is going to happen.

"He has threatened me while recording himself, I am scared he will never stop.

"It has had a detrimental affect on my day to day life, I am constantly watching my back."I have been left feeling degraded, feeling dirty."

The victim said Chapel had warned he would pay someone to continue posting images of her if he got sent to prison.

She installed cameras to give her a feeling of security but added: "His anger towards me makes me feel concerned".Chapel, of Winskell Road, South Shields, admitted harassment and disclosing a private sexual photograph.

Miss Recorder Geraldine Kelly said the victim was left feeling degraded, violated and worried for her future.The judge told Chapel: "I have seen the video of you saying you hoped she would get an acid attack at work."The venom in your delivery is palpable."

Chapel was sentenced to 12 months, suspended for 18 months, with 150 hours unpaid work, a five year restraining order and a £200 compensation order.

The judge told him: "It is clear that the end of this relationship has broken you but that is not excuse.

"Your distress is evident but it is something you are going to need to get over."

Fiona Lamb, defending, said Chapel was "very angry and very, very upset" at being separated from his children at the end of the relationship and was depressed and suicidal.

Miss Lamb said: "He feels like he has been crying for years.

"When a person is in that level of pain sometimes they don't think very clearly and sometimes do things they shouldn't do."

Miss Lamb said Chapel can be rehabilitated in the community.

