Victim shares pain of South Shields rapist attack as perpetrator is put behind bars

Paul Meade, 49, of West Avenue, South Shields, South Tyneside, denied rape but was convicted after a trial at Newcastle Crown Court in December last year.

Paul Meade targeted his victim in 2008 and left her traumatised, with nightmares and flashbacks.

Meade, 49, of West Avenue, South Shields, South Tyneside, denied rape but was convicted after a trial at Newcastle Crown Court in December last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Appearing at the same court on Monday, Judge Amanda Rippon sentenced him to seven-and-a-half years in prison. He must also sign the sex offender's register for life.

In a victim impact statement, the woman said: "I have had to rebuild my life and try to come to terms with what has happened to me.

"Since the trial my emotional and physical well being has deteriorated further."

Judge Rippon told Meade: "You were convicted by a jury after a four-day trial on the 23rd of December last year of one count of rape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"On the 23rd of February 2020, your victim told the police you had raped her years earlier.

"She told them because she was struggling from mental health issues stemming from what you had done."

Judge Rippon said the victim had been at home in her pyjamas when Meade turned up and asked for sex.

The judge added: "She didn't want to have sex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You straddled her on her sofa, you pinned her down, and you raped her as she begged you to stop and get off. She was hysterical.

"It's safe to say your offending her all these years ago has had a significant and substantial impact on her mental health."Rupert Doswell, mitigating, told the court that Meade was known for his charity work in recent years and also provided a letter from his wife.