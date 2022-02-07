Victim's angry words for paedophile as South Shields former driving instructor jailed for 13 years

Former driving instructor Dale Cole had carried out sickening sex offences on the man when he was just a schoolboy.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the courageous victim finally broke his silence about what he suffered after he drove past Cole by chance in the street, which enflamed the fury he feels towards him.

Prosecutor David Comb told the court: "He said in evidence 'I could strangle the life out of him, I could kill him instantly, I know I could but it is not fair on my family If I get locked up'."

The case was heard at Newcastle Crown Court.

Mr Comb added; "He said if he didn't kill Mr Cole he would kill himself.

"It is for that reason, with the encouragement of his partner, he decided to come forward to the police."

Cole, 65, of Melbourne Gardens, South Shields, was found guilty of three charges of indecency with a child and one of attempted buggery by a jury after a trial.

The victim could barely contain his anger towards his attacker as he read his impact statement to the court at the sentence hearing today.

He told the court he has "flashbacks and nightmares" and added: "I feel exhausted".

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told the court: "I feel angry at the world and people in it.

"I am angry at not being able to stop it."

He told Cole from the witness box: "I am half the man I should be and that is all because of you.

"I hate you for what you have done."

The man said he wanted "justice" for what happened to him and told Cole, who was in the dock: "It is me that put you there."

Judge Amanda Rippon said Cole's offending had a "catastrophic" affect on the victim.

The judge said Cole must sign the sex offenders register and abide by a sexual harm prevention order for life.

As Cole was led away to start his jail sentence, the victim called out to him: "I hope you die."

Christopher Knox, defending, said Cole, who has no other convictions, is in poor health and has suffered a recent bleed on the brain.

