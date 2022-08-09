Jordan Dixon had to be pulled off the woman by his parents during the bust up at his home but he later assaulted her again.

Newcastle Crown Court heard that in an earlier incident, the 28-year-old walked into a newsagent's in South Shields and grappled with the owner while armed with a knife.

In relation to the assault, prosecutor Andrew Findlay said: "On the 14th of February this year the complainant contacted her former partner to say that she was going to the defendant's property to end their relationship.

"She did indeed attend the defendant's home address where he lived with his parents."

The court heard Dixon punched her a "couple of times" before he could be separated from her but their discussions later continued at a local bar.

Mr Findlay said that as they returned to his home, he pinned her down and punched her again after she told him she was concerned about his drug use, forcing her to climb a fence and flee the address.

He added: "The defendant then ran after, followed her, caught up with her and began assaulting her again.

"He was telling her he would kill her. She recalls at some stage choking on her own blood as the assault continued."

The court heard that the victim was spotted by members of the public who tried to intervene and Dixon said she needed help because she wasn't breathing.

She was eventually taken to hospital and treated for a small fracture to her diploic plate, bleeding from her ear, a suspected fracture to the nose and swelling to her face.

In an impact statement she said: "It took me two months to recover physically from these injuries but I have been left with some long-term issues which I'm still suffering with.

"I've also been diagnosed with PTSD as a result of the assault. I want to live on my own ... but I'm too scared and frightened to live on my own and this not possible.

"I've been left in a position where I can't trust anyone and that's an awful position to be in."

Referring to the robbery, Mr Findlay said: "The offence took place on the 17th of March 2019 in Horsley Square in South Shields.

"The victim works in the shop on behalf of his wife. Just before nine o'clock the male, who was this defendant, walked in the shop and behind the counter area where the victim was standing.

"The defendant had a knife on him and the victim and the defendant struggled.

"During the struggle, the victim felt something prodding in the stomach and he thought he was going to be stabbed.

"The defendant said give me the money from the till. The struggle continued while the defendant grabbed a bag of money and ran from the store."

The court heard Dixon made off with around £2,000 in total and the victim suffered a cut finger during the altercation.

A resident in the local area contacted police after they found a discarded four-inch knife in their garden and Dixon was later traced and arrested.

In a statement, the shop worker said he was a hard-working family man and that the money stolen was due to be banked the following day.

Dixon, of Thornhope Close, Barmston, Washington, admitted robbery and assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

Gavin Doig, mitigating, told the court that Dixon pleaded guilty at an early stage of proceedings.Mr Doig added that not all of the woman's injuries were caused by the defendant as some of them were pre-existing.

Mr Recorder Tom Moran told him that the robbery left the victim feeling in fear of his life before he went on to commit "another serious offence involving violence."The judge said that the ex-partner was so scared she climbed over the fence at Dixon's house but what happened thereafter was unclear as her memory was blurred.

Judge Moran said: "She has been seriously affected by what happened both physically and mentally.

"She still has some problems with her jaw and the bridge of the nose which is a constant reminder to what happened.