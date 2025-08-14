Violent woman ‘donkey kicked’ a police officer in her Jarrow home
Leigh Scarr, 49, lashed out in her abode in Monastery Court, central Jarrow, and booted the female officer on a leg on Tuesday, June 3.
She then carried out the unusual kick assault on the second officer moments later, prosecutor Marcus Blakelock said.
Police had been summoned to the property after 999 phone operators received an emergency call which was abruptly cut short.
When they arrived, they moved to arrest a man present, but Scarr violently intervened, the South Tyneside court was told.
Her limited record of previous convictions includes one from 2023, also for an attack on an emergency worker.
Mr Blakelock added: “This relates to an incident when officers have attended Monastery Court, due to a report of an incomplete 999 call.
“When attempting to arrest a male, one of the officers turned around to the defendant.
“The officer grabbed the defendant’s arms and told her to calm down. She kicked the officer on the right leg.
“She has then donkey kicked and connected with the other officer on his legs. In interview, she made full admissions.
“She has three previous convictions from three offences, and there is one previous for assault of an emergency worker.
“The latest convictions are aggravated by her previous convictions.”
Scarr pleaded guilty to two counts of common assault of an emergency worker.
The court heard her previous attack on an emergency worker had resulted in her being sentenced to a community order, which had now expired.
Geoffrey Forrester, defending, said: “In days gone by, this would have been a resist arrest but now it’s elevated to assault.
“The level of discomfort caused, I don’t know if there is any direct evidence as to what she had on her foot. She should never have got involved.”
The Probation Service told the hearing Scarr needed “specialist intervention” around alcohol and mental health issues.
District Judge Zoe Passfield adjourned the case for reports and granted Scarr unconditional bail to be sentenced at the same court on Tuesday, September 30.