Here are 15 people jailed or handed suspended sentences for offences in and around South Tyneside this month.
They all appeared at Newcastle Crown Court unless otherwise stated.
Undefined: readMore
1. Ryan France
France, 25, formerly of Callum Drive, South Shields, admitted four counts of voyeurism, three counts of making indecent images of a child and one count of possessing an indecent image of a child with the intent to distribute when he appeared at Newcastle Crown Court. He was jailed for three-and-a-half years and placed on the sex offenders register for life
Photo: NOP
2. Corey Gray
Gray, 23, of Canterbury Street, South Shields, pleaded guilty to two counts of dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, without insurance, and failing to provide a specimen. He was handed 12-months behind bars, suspended for two years, alongside a three-year driving disqualification
Photo: NOP
3. Stephen O'Kane
O'Kane, 38, of Borough Road in Middlesbrough, pleaded guilty to four counts of fraud by false representation and possession of an article for use in fraud. He also admitted fraudulent use of vehicle registration and driving without insurance or licence in relation to the van that he used and was jailed for four years and nine months
Photo: NOP
4. Adele Coates
Coates, 50, of Nevinson Avenue, South Shields, denied assault but was convicted after a magistrates court trial. She appeared at Newcastle Crown Court for sentence, where Judge Stephen Earl sentenced her to 12 months imprisonment, suspended for two years, with a two year restraining order
Photo: NOP