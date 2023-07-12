Warehouse boss for popular local company banned from driving after flipping car while drunk

A warehouse boss at South Tyneside-based international clothing firm Barbour has been banned from driving after flipping his car over after crashing while drunk.

Steven Graham, 39, is believed to have escaped without injury after smashing his Nissan Juke into a parked vehicle in Seaview Terrace, South Shields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graham, of Honeysuckle Avenue, West Harton, South Shields, smelled of booze and was breathalysed by police at 9.30pm on Friday, June 23.

The man is believed to have escaped without injury despite writing off his vehicle.

He blew over twice the legal limit and admitted to drinking pints of shandy with friends earlier that evening, borough magistrates were told.

They handed the boxing coach a 20-month driving disqualification after he pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

Prosecutor Steven Davies said: “Police were alerted to a collision. They arrived to find a Nissan Juke which had flipped on its side following a collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Mr Graham was found near the crashed Nissan, and he was spoken to by police. They could smell intoxicating liquor on his breath.

“A roadside breath test was positive, and he was arrested and taken to a police station. He was interviewed before being released.

“He admitted that prior to the accident he had drunk three-and-a-half pints of shandy before getting into his vehicle before the crash.”

Graham, who has no previous convictions, gave a reading of 79mcg of alcohol in breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Forrester, defending, said Graham was of previous impeccable character and involved with an organisation which had raised over £300,000 for a cancer support charity.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Mr Forrester added: “He collided with a parked car. There were no people around, just him, and remained at the scene.

“He’s a warehouse manager at Barbour, and he’s a boxing coach. His vehicle was on hire purchase, it’s a write off.

“It’s £12,000 which he will have to pay at £200 a month for the next four years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Overall, it’s been a very chastening experience as a result of his foolishness. He apologises and is embarrassed to be here.”

District Judge Zoe Passfield also fined Graham £500, with a £200 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.