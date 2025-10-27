Warning for South Shields woman whose life has spiralled into crime and cocaine use

A South Tyneside woman whose life has spiralled into cocaine use and crime due to bad influences has been warned to change her ways – or face being jailed.

Stacey Hall, 38, of Whitehead Street, Tyne Dock, was told by a judge she must stop a slide into offending which has taken hold in the past year.

Hall stole £84 of washing powder, deodorant, energy drinks, steak and bacon from Morrisons in Dean Road, South Shields, on Sunday, September 21.

Three days later, she pinched £32 of laundry products from the Co-op in Mortimer Road, South Shields, and the following day, returned to swipe £31 of beer and wine.

She committed the offences while on bail in relation to six other thefts from retailers, including five in total against the same two stores.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, she pleaded guilty to nine counts of theft from a shop – her overall haul amounting to £335.

The court was told she had begun injecting cocaine while under the influence of others and should be treated as being “vulnerable”.

District Judge Zoe Passfield sentenced Hall to a 15-month community order, with 25 rehabilitation days.

But the judge warned: “If there are any further offences, or if you breach this order, you can expect a prison sentence.”

Prosecutor Jonathan Moore said Hall committed her other six thefts on dates between Thursday, June 26, and Wednesday, August 27.

Three were against the same Morrisons, two the same Co-op and one at a Tesco outlet.

He asked the court to order compensation of £212 for Morrisons, £103 for the Co-op and £20 for Tesco.

Mr Moore added: “She was identified by staff and by CCTV.”

The Probation Service told the hearing Hall’s offences were “underpinned by substance use” and that her lifestyle had “spiralled”.

It said she was now four weeks clean of injecting cocaine but still buying anxiety and epilepsy drug pregabalin off the streets.

David Forrester, defending, said Hall had committed no criminal offences until the age of 37.

He said her offending all stemmed from the “associations” she had.

Judge Passfield also ordered Hall to pay a £114 victim surcharge.