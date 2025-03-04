Washington man fined almost £3,400 after waste was dumped in an East Boldon field
Environmental Enforcement Officers from South Tyneside Council were carrying out a routine patrol in the East Boldon area on August 14, 2024, when they discovered waste dumped in a farmer’s field.
The rubbish had been set alight in an attempt to destroy evidence; however, documents and identification were found and led the officers back to Daniel Hindhaugh, of Stridingedge, Washington.
The 46-year-old failed to make himself available for interview about the dumped waste - which is an offence under Section 110 of the Environment Act.
He also failed to make the adequate inquiries as to whether the person or persons removing the waste were authorised to do so, and no waste transfer notes, or any documentation was obtained - this is an offence under Sec 34(2a) of the Environmental Protection Act 1990.
Last week, Hindhaugh was convicted in his absence at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court and ordered to pay fines, costs and compensation totalling £3,398.
As a result of his actions, he was fined £1,320, ordered to pay South Tyneside Council £1,600 in costs, told to pay a victim surcharge of £528, as well as £550 in compensation to the landowner.
Cllr Jim Foreman, Lead Member for Housing and Community Safety at South Tyneside Council, hopes that the steep costs imposed on Hindhaugh will act as a deterrent for other offenders.
He said: “The court imposed some heavy penalties in this case and I hope it acts as a warning and a deterrent.
“We will always investigate environmental crimes, and where we can identify offenders, will take all action available to us.
“Members of the public can help by being our eyes and ears and reporting any incidents to the council so we can investigate.”
You can report fly tipping in South Tyneside to the Council’s Customer Contact Centre on 0191 427 7000.
Alternatively, you can report it online via the local authority’s website at: https://www.southtyneside.gov.uk/reportit.