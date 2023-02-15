Trevor Cairns paedophile

Trevor Cairns, 65, from Washington pleaded guilty to 47 sexual offences over a period of more than 40 years.

Cairns was brought in for questioning in 2018 after a man reported him to the police for sexually assaulting and raping him as a young boy in the 1980s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Until then, the victim believed he had been Cairns’ only target but had learnt Cairns had been issued with a caution back in 1987 for a separate allegation.

The victim’s report prompted the launch of an investigation by Northumbria Police’s Safeguarding Unit headed by Detective Constable Colin Ramshaw.

The police soon discovered the systematic abuse and were able to trace another two victims who had since moved out of the North East.

Cairns denied the offences- including 32 counts of rape- up until day six of his eight day trial, when he pleaded guilty at Newcastle Crown Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Det Cons Ramshaw said: “The bravery shown by all the victims is nothing short of astounding. They have waited years for justice, some have waited decades.

"This has been one of the worst cases of prolific sexual offending I have ever seen.

“I really can’t praise the survivors enough- I believe they have given hope to others who have also suffered abuse and are yet to come forward. This case shows that it is never too late to come forward, that you will be listened to, supported and that justice is possible, no matter how much time has passed.”