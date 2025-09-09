Watch as police officers discover £350,000 cannabis farm
After receiving intelligence information police officers swooped on a property on Cleadon Lane in East Boldon on Friday afternoon (September 5).
Once inside the premises, they discovered around 1,500 plants at various stages of growth.
Four men, all in their 20s, were arrested at the scene in connection with the discovery.
The following day (Saturday), they were all charged with being concerned in the production of cannabis.
On Monday (September 7) all four of the men appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court where they pleaded guilty to the offences and will now be sentenced next month.
Speaking after the discovery, Neighbourhood Inspector David Heron, of Northumbria Police, said: “There is no place whatsoever for this form of criminality in the North East, and we will simply not tolerate it.
“Large-scale drug production like this can have damaging consequences on our communities, with those involved sometimes also linked to serious and organised crime.
“No-one wants this type of illicit activity outside their front door, and we would continue to urge people to act as our eyes and ears to this type of criminality.
“If you suspect anyone in your area to be involved in drugs supply, please report it and we will take swift action – just as we have here.”
Over the weekend officers from Northumbria Police dismantled the farm and carried out enquiries.
Anyone with information about criminal activity can contact Northumbria Police by sending a direct message on social media or via the ‘Report it’ section on their website.
You can also call 101.