Watch as police raid a South Shields home as part of a crackdown on crime

A day of action from Northumbria Police saw a crackdown on crime in South Tyneside.

Officers from Northumbria Police were deployed across South Tyneside on Wednesday, February 12, as they carried out the latest Operation Impact activity.

The day of action brought together a range of police teams that focused on tackling serious crime and disorder across the borough.

Officers executed an early morning warrant on Stanhope Road, in South Shields, which led to police uncovering wraps of powder, believed to be heroin.

Police also found £385 in cash and suspected stolen goods within the property.

Two men, aged 38 and 48, as well as a 39-year-old woman were arrested for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs - they have been released on bail, pending further inquiries.

A second raid at a property, on Roman Road, in Jarrow led to the discovery of cannabis and edibles, as well as drug paraphernalia including scales and a grinder.

Northumbria Police’s neighbourhood teams carried out patrols in high footfall areas, including Jarrow’s Viking Centre, to engage with local residents and businesses.

Their persistent door-knocking led to the arrest of three individuals who were wanted for offences including assault and shoplifting.

Officers also joined South Tyneside Council’s Trading Standards team on visits to licensed premises to ensure their compliance, particularly around the selling of vapes.

Northumbria Police’s Metro Unit were deployed to ride the transport network to deter anti-social behaviour, with eight people receiving a fixed penalty notice or summons.

The specialist Operation Dragoon team took to the roads in South Tyneside in marked and unmarked cars, which led to a string of vehicle stops and seven uplifted for driving offences.

A camera enforcement van managed to capture 169 speeding offences across three different locations - including 123 motorists reported on John Reid Road alone.

Chief Inspector Sarah Hopkinson, of Northumbria Police, has praised the work carried out by officers as part of Operation Impact.

She said: “We had another brilliant day of action here in South Tyneside, with arrests made and a haul of illicit items seized.

“Operation Impact is all about listening to our communities – and tackling the issues that matter most to them – whether that is serious crime, drug supply or anti-social behaviour.

“Please know that we’re listening and taking action.

“This certainly won’t be the end of our proactive approach – and we’ll continue to work with residents, businesses and our partners to crackdown on criminality.”

If you have concerns about crime in your area, you can send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or use the live chat function and report forms on the Force’s website.

For those unable to contact police via those ways, call 101. In the event of an emergency, or if a crime is taking place, you should always call 999.