Sunderland MP and education secretary Bridget Phillipson has responded to the “horrific” attack which has taken place outside a synagogue in Manchester in which three people are now known to have died.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At around 9.30am armed police officers were dispatched to Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in the Crumpsall area in Manchester following reports of a car being driven towards members of the public.

Armed police officers at the scene near the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester. Credit: PA | Peter Byrne/PA Wire

A man, believed to be a security guard, was also reported to have been stabbed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By 9.37am Greater Manchester Police (GMP) had declared a major incident. One minute later they confirmed one man, believed to be the offender, had died after being shot by officers.

It has now been confirmed that another person has died and three other members of the public remain in hospital in a serious condition.

Bridget Phillipson MP .

Following the incident Mrs Phillipson posted a message on social media which said: “My thoughts are with all those affected by the horrific attack on a synagogue in Manchester this morning and with the Jewish community on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year.

“My thanks to our emergency services for their response.”

Jarrow MP Kate Osborne also posted a message on Facebook about the “appalling” attacks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jarrow MP Kate Osborne.

She said: “I’m appalled by the news of multiple deaths after a horrific attack at a synagogue in Manchester this morning.

“Such an act has no place in our society, and it is especially distressing that it took place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

“My thoughts are with the victims, their loved ones, and all those affected. Thanks to the emergency services and first responders for their swift response.

“We need to fight for a society where we embrace our diversity in all aspects and stand up to hate.”