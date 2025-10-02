We need to stand up to hate - Sunderland and South Tyneside MPs react to 'horrific' Manchester attack
At around 9.30am armed police officers were dispatched to Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in the Crumpsall area in Manchester following reports of a car being driven towards members of the public.
A man, believed to be a security guard, was also reported to have been stabbed.
By 9.37am Greater Manchester Police (GMP) had declared a major incident. One minute later they confirmed one man, believed to be the offender, had died after being shot by officers.
It has now been confirmed that another person has died and three other members of the public remain in hospital in a serious condition.
Following the incident Mrs Phillipson posted a message on social media which said: “My thoughts are with all those affected by the horrific attack on a synagogue in Manchester this morning and with the Jewish community on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year.
“My thanks to our emergency services for their response.”
Jarrow MP Kate Osborne also posted a message on Facebook about the “appalling” attacks.
She said: “I’m appalled by the news of multiple deaths after a horrific attack at a synagogue in Manchester this morning.
“Such an act has no place in our society, and it is especially distressing that it took place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.
“My thoughts are with the victims, their loved ones, and all those affected. Thanks to the emergency services and first responders for their swift response.