Wearside motorist caught driving in South Tyneside for the seventh time whilst banned

A Wearside motorist with a “cavalier” attitude to driving has been warned he faces jail after being caught at the wheel while banned for a seventh time.

Craig Sykes, 40, who also has eight drink driving convictions, was seen by police as he drove a Land Rover Discovery on the southbound A19 in South Tyneside.

Sykes, of Cottage Road, Seaham, was followed for seven-and-a-half miles before being pulled over on the same 70mph dual carriageway on Friday, June 14.

He told police he had taken his partner, who owned the vehicle and was present, to a medical appointment, South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard.

Checks showed he was driving while disqualified and without insurance, charges to which he pleaded guilty at the same court on Thursday, October 31.

But he claimed he had driven less than the distance stated and returned to the same court on Monday, February 24, to argue the fact, which could impact sentencing.

However, at the start of the hearing he came clean and admitted he had travelled as far as police claimed.

Prosecutor Bushra Begum said: “He was followed for seven-and-a-half miles and pulled over in a lay-by at Hangmans Lane.

“This was a significant distance driven, which the defendant accepts. It is aggravated by his driving record.

“He has a poor record when it comes to driving offences. He has eight previous for excess alcohol.

“He has six previous for driving while disqualified. This is the seventh for driving while disqualified.

“His last driving while banned was in 2020 when he was jailed for 10 weeks.”

Joanne Gatens, defending, said: “He is now in employment. It’s his contention that he had been to hospital.

“It is accepted he has six convictions for driving while banned. The last was five years ago, he’s no longer disqualified.”

Magistrates adjourned the case for an all-options report, meaning Sykes could be jailed when sentenced at the same court on Tuesday, April 29.

John Lee, chair of the bench, told Sykes he had a “cavalier attitude” to driving and an “appalling” motoring record.

He added: “It’s an all-options report with a view to a custodial sentence at the end of the day."

Sykes was given unconditional bail and an interim driving ban.