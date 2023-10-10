Weekend supermarket attack in South Shields left member of staff with facial injuries

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A shop worker was left with facial injuries following an assault at a South Tyneside shop over the weekend.

Police were called to Tesco Express on Whiteleas Road in South Shields in the late hours of Saturday evening following reports of a customer assaulting a staff member before leaving the store.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 10pm on Saturday (October 7), we received a report of an assault at Tesco Express, on Whiteleas Way, South Shields.

“It was reported that a woman had assaulted a member of staff, leaving her with facial injuries which did not require hospital treatment.

“The offender then left the premises.

“Officers are investigating the incident and enquiries are ongoing.