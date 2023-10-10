News you can trust since 1849
Weekend supermarket attack in South Shields left member of staff with facial injuries

Police enquiries are ongoing following the weekend incident.

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 10th Oct 2023, 10:54 BST- 1 min read
A shop worker was left with facial injuries following an assault at a South Tyneside shop over the weekend.

Police were called to Tesco Express on Whiteleas Road in South Shields in the late hours of Saturday evening following reports of a customer assaulting a staff member before leaving the store.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 10pm on Saturday (October 7), we received a report of an assault at Tesco Express, on Whiteleas Way, South Shields.

“It was reported that a woman had assaulted a member of staff, leaving her with facial injuries which did not require hospital treatment.

“The offender then left the premises.

Officers are investigating the incident and enquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with information should use the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or call 101, quoting NP-20231007-1233.”

