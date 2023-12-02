A South Tyneside man caught with pornographic images of children and extreme videos of animals has been placed on the sex offenders register.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Paul Clarke, 37, had three indecent photos or pseudo photos of children on a mobile phone seized by police who raided his home in Thill Stone Mews, Whitburn.

They included that of a girl aged 12 or 13 lying naked with her bottom and breasts exposed, magistrates in South Tyneside heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forensic checks also discovered four videos of animals - a dog, a horse and a donkey - being sexually abused by men and women.

One showed a man having penetrative sex with a donkey, another committing the same act on a horse – and a dog was filmed being misused.

The case was dealt with at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

Clarke pleaded guilty to one count of making indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of children and one of possessing four extreme pornographic videos.

The offences were committed in Sunderland between April 26, 2021, and April 28, 2022, and the child images are at the least serious category C level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was put on the sex offenders register by magistrates and could be jailed for up to 26 weeks when sentenced, his case being adjourned for an all-options report.

Prosecutor Bushra Begum said: “These matters come about following the police attending the defendant’s home address and seizing his mobile phone and SIM card.

“Within were extreme images and images of children.

“The indecent images recovered were a sample of a female child around the ages of 12 or 13, lying naked with exposed buttocks and breasts.

“The extreme pornography showed an adult male penetrating a donkey, another offence is of a male and female, and a third is a penetrative image of a horse.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

The court was told Clarke was convicted of a charge of sexual assault in 2018, which was dealt with at a court-martial, of which no further detail was revealed.

Joanne Gatens, defending, said the extreme images had been sent to Clarke via his membership of a WhatsApp social media group, but the child images had not.

She added: “The defendant is a member of a WhatsApp group, and that can be precarious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a group with lads who he’s been friends with for years, but only one he is still in contact with.

“He describes coming home to 60 or 70 notifications. Other people have uploaded them. He hasn’t been looking at them.

“In terms of the images, we’re not talking about young children. I’m not trivialising the offence.”

Magistrates granted Clarke unconditional bail to be sentenced at the same court on Tuesday, January 9.