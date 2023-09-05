Woman fined for swearing twice at a police officer in South Shields street

Watch more videos on Shots!

Victoria Anderson, 20, was warned about her language but allowed to go on her way after using vile abuse in Sutton Way, near the Nook in South Shields.

But it was two strikes and out when Anderson, of Darras Drive, Billy Mill, North Tyneside, used the same four-letter word at the PC soon afterwards on Thursday, August 17.

She was arrested, borough magistrates heard – and her record of 24 previous convictions, including 12 for being drunk and disorderly, were outlined to them.

The court was told Anderson was battling mental health issues which had led to her recently losing her job and for which she was seeking professional help.

South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

Prosecutor Holly Clegg said: “An officer was responding to an unrelated incident. He heard shouting and swearing.

“He saw a female who he observed to be intoxicated. She was unsteady on her feet and slurring her words.

“She swore and was warned about her behaviour but allowed to go on her way. The officer dealt with the other matter.

“He then saw her again and she again swore, and he again warned her about her behaviour. He then came across her again in Sutton Way and she was arrested.”

Anderson pleaded guilty to a charge of being drunk and disorderly in public.

The court was told she was last before the courts in February, when she pleaded guilty to the same offence.

Kate Matthews, defending, told magistrates: “I would ask you to give Ms Anderson full credit for her early guilty plea.

“She is struggling with her mental health. She is trying to seek help but is struggling to get help.

“She accepts that drinking doesn’t help. She has just lost her job due to her mental health.”

Magistrates fined Anderson £40, with £85 court costs and a £16 victim surcharge.