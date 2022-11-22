Mary Dixon, 29, also sent the woman a photograph of her house to show she knew where they lived. Dixon who has previous convictions for breaching restraining orders and harassment, broke an order banning her from contacting the family.

She had 23 previous convictions for 47 offences going back to 2015. Dixon told the woman that she was not worried about being sent to prison, adding: “I’ve got nothing to lose”, Teesside Crown Court was told.

Prosecutor Rachel Masters said that the threats went on for years after the friend blocked her on Facebook after they fell out.

The case was heard at Teesside Crown Court.

Dixon, who appeared over a videolink from HMP Styal, was told that that the offence of making a threat to kill carried a maximum sentence of ten years jail. Recorder Taryn Turner said: “In my view it is unavoidable that you are looking at a considerable custodial sentence. This is a very serious case and very worrying , and I would like to know if the harassment is continuing.”

She added: “The complainant obviously needs protection and the defendant needs to be considered for dangerousness. I think we have got to do justice to this for all concerned, and I don’t feel at the moment that I have sufficient information to deal with it.”

John Nixon, defending, said Dixon would co-operate with the preparation of a psychiatric report.