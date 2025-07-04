Woman hit with costly fine after she was caught fly tipping in South Shields
Amy Groombridge has received a £700 fine after she pleaded guilty to fly tipping and failing to comply with a legal notice.
On February 24, plastic bags of waste were dumped next to an overflowing bin outside of a property on Brownlow Road, in South Shields.
Groombridge was asked to remove the waste by South Tyneside Council but failed to act.
She then ignored a request to attend a meeting about the incident at South Shields Town Hall on March 7, before failing to appear in court on July 1.
As a result of her failure to show up at court, a warrant was issued and she was arrested on July 2 - appearing in court the same day, where she was fined.
You can report any fly tipping issues anonymously to South Tyneside Council by visiting: https://www.southtyneside.gov.uk/reportit.
