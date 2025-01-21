Woman says sorry after getting caught dumping waste in Boldon alleyway
Kayley Paul’s antics in August were caught on CCTV and checks of discarded items found evidence which brought investigators to her door.
Paul, 37, was also caught on CCTV leaving her property in Don View, Boldon Colliery, while carrying empty boxes from retailer Ikea and other trash.
The items were later found in a nearby alleyway, but she failed to remove personal documentation linking her to the environmental offending, prosecutor Victoria Molloy said.
The fly tipper struck on Saturday, August 10, Friday August 16 and Tuesday, August 20, borough magistrates were told.
At her first court appearance, Paul pleaded not guilty to three counts of depositing controlled waste without an environmental permit.
But she did not attend her trial at the same court in October and the case was found proven in her absence.
Ms Molloy, representing South Tyneside Council, told Paul’s sentencing hearing: “There are three separate incidents of household waste being dumped in a pedestrian cut-through from the defendant’s home.
“The rubbish comprised of Ikea boxes and drawers and in the drawers were letters of identification related to the defendant.
“The defendant was invited to an interview with the local authority, but she failed to engage.
“That said, no charges came in regard of that. She was convicted in her absence.
“This lady was with others on the three separate occasions and they were taking items into the alleyway and dumping them.
“The local authority says these were flagrant breaches. There were £300 in clean-up costs, but disturbance was minimal. There’s an application for court costs of £1,200.”
Geoffrey Forrester, defending, said the account given by Ms Molloy was fully accepted.
Mr Forrester added: “She’s a young woman with various mental health issues. The option may be to adjourn for reports.”
Magistrates ordered a report tailored to the punishment of a high-level community order.
They adjourned the case, and Paul will be sentenced at the same court on Tuesday, April 8.
Before leaving court, Paul said: "I am sorry for what I've done."