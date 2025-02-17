A South Tyneside woman smashed a £600 computer monitor at a gaming casino in a fit of anger when her mum refused to give her cash, a court heard.

Amber Dunn, 26, ripped out connecting wires, sending the device tumbling over at Nobles in King Street, central South Shields, on Thursday, February 13.

Dunn, of Bertram Street, Chichester, also South Shields, had first tossed a canister of spray across the room when denied money.

She struck while on a community order for possession of a bladed article and subject to a conditional discharge and on licence from a prison sentence.

At South Tyneside Magistrates Court, she pleaded guilty to a charge of causing criminal damage and will be sentenced there on Monday March 3.

Despite being granted bail, Dunn may not keep her liberty long, the court was told.

The Probation Service confirmed it was in the process of recalling her to prison for breaching the terms of her early prison release.

Prosecutor Glenda Beck said: “A witness confirms he was working there at about 2.50pm when he noticed the defendant who he knew was barred due to xx behaviour.

“Her mother is a regular at the premises. The defendant has caused problems in the past.

“He noticed that Ms Dunn was having an animated conversation with her mother, due to her not giving her money.

“She threw a spray and then pulled wires from the monitor at the entrance, causing it to fall onto the floor and smashing it. The damage is £600.

“The witness used force to remove her, and the police were called. She was cautioned and arrested and gave a no comment interview.”

Mrs Beck said Dunn was last before a court in January, when she was sentenced to a conditional discharge for an anti-social behaviour matter.

Dunn was also handed a 24-month community order in June 2023, for the bladed article offence.

She was freed on licence in February from an eight-month sentence for assault occasioning actual bodily harm, committed in November.

Alastair Naismith, defending, said of the criminal damage: “It’s a low-level matter but it is aggravated.”

Magistrates granted Dunn bail on condition she does not return to the Nobles premises.