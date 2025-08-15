Woman smashed South Shields nightclub’s glass door after being kicked out

A South Tyneside clubber evicted after a dance floor dispute retaliated by smashing the night venue’s glass front door, a court heard.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eve Charlton, 20, believed she had been unfairly singled out by bouncers at Industry in Ocean Road, South Shields – and retaliated by kicking the glass.

Earlier on Saturday, July 5, Charlton, of Sutton Way, near the Nook, South Shields, had been seen in an incident in the club with another woman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her involvement led to her removal, prosecutor Marcus Blakelock said, while the other attendee was allowed to remain.

She has now been ordered to pay £500 compensation and warned about her booze intake by District Judge Zoe Passfield.

The incident took place at Industry, in South Shields. | Google Maps

The judge said Charlton’s only previous criminal matters had also happened while in drink – and told her to watch her step.

Mr Blakelock told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court: “The club’s manager was made aware by a colleague that the entrance door had been kicked in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Earlier that night, he had witnessed two females involved in an incident on the dance floor, and one was asked to leave.

“He was later informed that it was the same female who had been asked to leave who had damaged the door.

“She made full admissions when interviewed. She has two previous convictions from three offences, the last in October.”

Charlton pleaded guilty to a charge of causing criminal damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joanne Gatens, defending, said a medical issue may be at the root cause of Charlton’s offending.

Mrs Gatens added: “It’s a guilty plea at the earliest opportunity and I’m sure you’ll give her credit for that.

“She tells me that she felt aggrieved that she was the one asked to leave. She is remorseful and made full admissions in interview.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She has only really one other set of offences prior to this. In terms of damage, there seems to be no evidence of cost.

“She is a young lady who perhaps has perhaps learned a lesson about her behaviour and hopefully we won’t see her back here.”

Judge Passfield told Charlton: “You do have two sets of offences, both appear to have been committed while you’ve been drinking.

“You might want to bear that in mind going forward.”

There were no court costs.