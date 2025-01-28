Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman caused fear to paramedics when she armed herself with a knife when they attended her home to help her - twice.

Ambulance workers had been called to Lindsay Davison's address, in South Tyneside, in November 2023, in response to a "category one" call about a female struggling to breathe.

When they arrived they were greeted by a large dog then saw Davison holding a 12-inch knife, which she threw at them.

The paramedics said the incident was "very frightening".

Newcastle Crown Court heard another call was made to the ambulance service the following month and paramedics found Davison unconscious when they arrived.

When she regained consciousness she became agitated and told the workers she had a knife.

Prosecutor Amber Walker said Davison warned "if she wanted to harm the paramedics she could".

The court heard when that knife was removed from her she went to the kitchen and picked up another.

One worker said they were "scared of what she would do".

Davison, 30, of Greenbank, Jarrow, admitted two charges of threatening with a bladed article in a private place and three of assault of an emergency worker.

Mr Recorder Craig Hassall said Davison, who has convictions for seven previous offences, has made progress in her life since the offences and has a good prospect of rehabilitation.

The recorder sentenced her to nine months, suspended for ten months and told her: "You appreciate, the courts can't have people going around threatening emergency workers and particularly not threatening them with knives."

Robin Patton, defending, said Davison had a problem with alcohol and a chaotic life at the time.