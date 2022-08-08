The woman was discovered at a property in Gibbons Walk by emergency services after concerns were raised for her welfare.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At about 11.30am on Wednesday (August 3) we received a report of concern for the welfare of a woman inside an address on Gibbons Walk, South Shields.

“Emergency services attended the scene but sadly the woman was confirmed to be deceased. Her death is currently being treated as unexplained with inquiries ongoing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The woman’s next of kin are aware and our thoughts are with them at this time.”