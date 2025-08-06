Would-be South Shields driving instructor crashed his car while he wasn’t even in it
Muhammad Rahman, 27, left his handbrake off, causing his blue Vauxhall Corsa to roll down a bank at the Mill Dam, central South Shields.
The new dad, of Vespasian Avenue, The Lawe, South Shields, watched as it smashed into a parked orange Mini on Thursday, February 13.
He then compounded his blunder by jumping in his car in panic and fleeing the scene, prosecutor Marcus Blakelock revealed.
The first-time offender drove home but returned in a bid to find his victim and make amends – but the Mini had vanished.
At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, Rahman pleaded guilty to charges of failing to stop after an accident and failing to report an accident.
But he may be able to carry on with his driving career – with his punishment of five penalty points being one less than to curtail his ambitions.
Mr Blakelock said Rahman was sent a ‘notice to prosecute’ form by the police and immediately identified himself as the driver.
He added: “It’s a range of five to six points. The offence is potentially aggravated by the vehicle being parked.”
Ben Hurst, defending, said: “He wasn’t in the car when it crashed. He thought the handbrake was on but the car rolled down the hill.
“He panicked and drove away. He went home but then went back to the scene, but the Mini was not there.
“When he has telephoned the police officer and discussed the case with him, he has made full admissions.
Sign up to the Shields Gazette’s free newsletters - delivering the day’s biggest and best stories to your inbox
“He is a man of good character. He tells me that there should be no points on his licence.
“He works in a restaurant but what makes this offence slightly more unusual is that he is currently training to be a driving instructor.
“There’s one stage still to be completed. He’s been in touch with them about what will happen.
“If he gets six points today, he can’t become a driving instructor.”
As well as the penalty points, District Judge Zoe Passfield fined Rahman £233, with a £93 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.