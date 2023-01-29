Police say the grief suffered by Holly Newton’s family “simply cannot be put into words”.

Holly, from Haltwhistle, Northumberland, died in hospital after she and a 16-year-old boy “suffered serious injuries consistent with having been caused by a bladed article” during an incident in the Priestpopple area of Hexham town centre on Friday, January 27, at around 5.10pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northumbria Police say “the injured boy remains in hospital in a stable condition”.

Fifteen-year-old Holly Newton died following an alleged stabbing in Hexham, Northumberland, on Friday, January 27.

The force added: “Both families continue to be supported by specially trained officers at this devastating time.

“Another boy, aged 16, was arrested on suspicion of assault and later on suspicion of murder.

“He has since been charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

"The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is scheduled to appear before magistrates in Newcastle on Monday, January 30.”

A police cordon in place in Hexham on Friday night following the death of schoolgirl Holly Newton. Photo: North News and Pictures

Chief Superintendent Sam Rennison, area commander for Northumberland and North Tyneside, of Northumbria Police, said: “Holly still had so much left to look forward to in life, and this tragic incident has left her family

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

devastated beyond words.

“Their grief simply cannot be put into words, and our thoughts are with both families involved and their loved ones as we continue to support them in every way we can.

“The investigation is ongoing and I’d like to show my appreciation to the people of Hexham – and beyond – who have greatly assisted with our inquiries and shown their support.

“While our enquiries continue, we do believe all those involved are known to each other and there is no wider risk to the public.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “Officers will remain in the area over the coming days, and we would encourage anyone with concerns to speak directly with them.

“With a teenage boy now charged in connection with this incident, I would ask that everyone continues to avoid any speculation, both out in the community and on social media, that could jeopardise the live legal

proceedings.

“I would also remind people that the person who has been charged is under the age of 18, is legally entitled to anonymity and must not be named or identified.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information, who has not yet shared it, is asked to contact Northumbria Police via the Tell Us Something page of the force’s www.northumbria.police.uk/ website or by calling 101,