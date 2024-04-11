Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A serial criminal left a man with a bleed on the brain after he attacked him with a bottle of whiskey he stole to celebrate staying out of jail.

Michael Gallagher was given a community order at South Tyneside Magistrates Court in South Shields last April for offences of theft and public disorder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To toast the fact he had kept his freedom he stole a large bottle of whiskey from a newsagents in the town.

A few hours later an associate of Gallagher, who was a regular at the same newsagent, challenged him about taking the alcohol and warned him "say sorry or I will chin you".

During a terrifying street confrontation, Gallagher, who was "heavily intoxicated" by then, hit him to the head with the whiskey bottle then kicked him twice after he went to the ground.

The victim suffered two wounds to the head and an acute bleed on the brain which left him in hospital for three days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Newcastle Crown Court Gallagher, 35, of Ridley Terrace, Heworth, Gateshead, admitted wounding with intent and possessing an offensive weapon.

The court heard he has previous convictions which include serious violence and carrying weapons.

Judge Edward Bindloss said Gallagher poses a "significant risk of causing serious harm" and sentenced him to five-and-a-half years behind bars with a three year extended licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judge told him: "On April 12 2023 you were at South Shields Magistrates Court for offences of theft and public disorder and the magistrates gave you a community order.

"You told the author of the pre-sentence report you were out celebrating that. You usually used drugs but couldn't find any so, unusually for you, you chose alcohol.

"In the pre-sentence report you accepted you had gone and stolen a large bottle of whiskey.

"The complainant decided to take it up with you."

The judge added: "You accept you used the bottle as an offensive weapon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You hit the complainant over the head with it, putting him to the ground, you then kicked him to the head and body."

Judge Bindloss said he accepted Gallagher had been threatened by the victim before he lashed out.

The court heard Gallagher is "highly remorseful" and is registered disabled due to a broken back.